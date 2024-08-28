Gemini: Your health will stay good even with a busy schedule. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial transactions. This is also a great time to share your ambitions with your parents—they will be fully supportive. However, you must stay focused and work hard to achieve your goals. Stay positive and brave in the face of any challenges in your love life. It’s a good day for leisure and entertainment, but if you’re working, be cautious with your business dealings. Spending too much time with friends might seem appealing, but it could lead to difficulties later on. Today, differences in opinion might lead to an argument between you and your partner. Remedy: To enhance and energize your love life, consider gifting your partner or lover a piece of platinum jewelry or an accessory.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM