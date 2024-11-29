Gemini: Sharing happiness with others can work wonders for your health. Investing your savings in conservative options could bring financial gains. Spend quality time with your children in the evening to create joyful memories. Your low mood might cause concern for your spouse, so try to address your feelings openly. Avoid associating with people who could damage your reputation. Today, your spouse might fall short in meeting your daily expectations, which could affect your mood. Remember, true happiness lies within you—you just need to discover it. Remedy: Feed fish to enhance harmony and excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.