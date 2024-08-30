Gemini: Expectant mothers should be especially cautious while walking on floors and avoid standing near friends who are smoking, as it can harm the unborn child. Today, seek blessings from your elders before leaving the house; it will be beneficial for you. Shopping with your wife will be highly enjoyable and will deepen your understanding of each other. You might experience love at first sight today. If you belong to this zodiac sign, consider reading some spiritual books in your free time, as it could help you overcome many of your troubles. Your spouse will be full of appreciation today, praising you and falling for you all over again. Tonight, you might spend a long time on the phone with someone close, discussing what's been happening in your life. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Color: Teal

Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM