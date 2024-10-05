Gemini: Visualize a bright, beautiful, and radiant scene in your mind to lift your spirits. Those involved in the dairy industry may see financial gains today. Your children will go out of their way to bring you joy. You continue to show love even in the face of negativity from your partner. It’s an ideal day for both social and religious gatherings. However, disagreements with your spouse may arise due to a relative. Be mindful, as your energy might be drained on unproductive activities. To live a more balanced life, try to stick to a structured routine. Remedy: For more harmony and happiness in your love life, consider gifting your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.