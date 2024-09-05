Gemini: Avoid oily and spicy foods today. You may benefit from the help of your brother or sister. Your pleasant demeanor will bring harmony to your family life—few can resist the charm of a genuine smile. When you get along well with others, you are like a fragrant flower. Your partner will go out of their way to make you happy. Investments made today could be profitable, though you might face some opposition from partners. After work, you can unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, which will help you relax. Your married life will be filled with fun, joy, and bliss today. Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times for good fortune: "Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham."

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.