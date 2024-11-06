Gemini: Work and home pressures today might make you feel more short-tempered than usual. If you're a businessperson heading out, ensure your money is securely stored, as there's a risk of theft. Try dedicating some of your free time to selfless acts of kindness, which will bring joy to both you and your family. Nothing can come between you and your loved one. Your boss's upbeat mood might create a lively atmosphere at work today. Spending time alone with a good book could be your perfect way to unwind and enjoy the day. Although social media often jokes about marriage, today, you'll feel genuinely touched as you reflect on the beautiful truths about your married life. Remedy: To support good health, keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am and 11:40 am.