Gemini: A day filled with recreation and fun awaits you. However, you may face a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters. Stay calm, and you'll be able to resolve the issue smoothly. A deeper understanding with your partner will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. Stay positive and courageous in handling any relationship challenges that come your way. Interestingly, the most frustrating person on your work team may surprise you with their intellect today. Additionally, someone from your past might reach out, making the day even more memorable. Remember, marriage isn't just about living together; it's also important to spend quality time with your partner. Remedy: Bundle five iron nails and a bit of lime (Chuna) in black and white fabric, and immerse it in running water to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm to 7:45 pm.