Gemini: Today, you'll be brimming with energy and will accomplish tasks in half the usual time. You'll come up with innovative ideas that could lead to financial gains. Avoid getting involved in controversial topics that might spark arguments with your loved ones. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time to be with them and have an open, heartfelt conversation. It's a promising day for businesspeople, with chances of sudden, unexpected profits. Be genuine in your conversations, as pretending will not lead to success. Enjoy a romantic day with your spouse filled with music, candles, good food, and drinks. Remedy: To promote family welfare and happiness, avoid alcohol consumption, as the Sun, a sattvic planet, opposes tamasic products.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11.20 p.m. to 12.30 p.m.