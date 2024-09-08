Gemini: Try to keep your emotions, especially anger, under control today. It’s a good time to seek financial advice from your family elders and apply it in your daily life for better savings and management. You might receive blessings from an older relative who appreciates your help in resolving their personal issues. If you face disappointment in love, don’t be discouraged—love can be unpredictable. Your consistent hard work will pay off well today, and your charming personality will win people over. While you may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, by the end of the day, you'll realize they were busy preparing something special for you. Remedy: Watering a tamarind tree regularly will help keep your health in excellent condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.