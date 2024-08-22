Concerning spike in back and spine problems due to excessive gadget use: Doctors

Excessive use of gadgets among individuals aged 20 to 55 is causing a significant increase in back and spine problems

Symptoms reported include severe pain in the back or neck, muscle spasms, tingling, loss of sensation, and even weakness or limited mobility

Prolonged screen time is leading to a 60% surge in musculoskeletal disorders, particularly affecting the spine

Poor posture, especially forward head posture (FHP), due to gadget use, results in muscle imbalances and tightened hip flexors

Severe issues such as neck pain, shoulder stiffness, headaches, and restricted mobility can arise if these conditions are neglected

Doctors suggest that around 60% of low back and neck issues in individuals aged 20-45 are linked to gadget addiction

Regular breaks, maintaining good posture, and engaging in daily exercises like yoga and stretching are crucial for preventing these issues

A concerning 50% increase in back and spine problems is observed among people aged 20-50, with many advised to rest for prompt recovery

Spine surgeons emphasize the importance of addressing these issues early to prevent long-term disability and improve quality of life

The rising trend of gadget-related musculoskeletal problems highlights the need for better awareness and healthier digital habits

