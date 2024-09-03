Packaged juices harmful, low in nutritional value: Experts
Packaged juices, even the ones that come with the label “healthy”, are dangerous for health, and are low in nutritional value, warned experts on Tuesday.
National Nutrition Week, observed from September 1 to September 7, highlights the importance of nutritious diets, and this year's theme is 'Nutritious Diets for Everyone'
Packaged juices typically contain minimal fruit pulp and are high in sugar, increasing the risk of diabetes and obesity, which are growing health concerns
These processed juices are deficient in essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them an unhealthy choice
Dr Shweta Gupta from Fortis Hospital emphasized that packaged juices are loaded with sugars and artificial additives, recommending fresh fruits over any form of juice.
When juice is prepared, essential components like vitamins, minerals, and fibers are lost along with the pulp, further diminishing its health benefits
Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu from CK Birla Hospital noted that consuming packaged juices can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other health issues.
Packaged juices often contain added sugars and lack the essential nutrients and fibers found in whole fruits, reducing their overall quality and health benefits
The processing of these juices destroys beneficial enzymes, making them less nutritious than fresh fruits
For a healthier diet, experts advise avoiding packaged fruit juices and opting for whole fruits or freshly squeezed juices to get the full range of nutrients your body needs
