Why deep-fried, baked, grilled foods are driving diabetes in India

{{ primary_category.name }}
Deep-fried, baked, and grilled ultra-processed foods have become staples in many Indian households and are directly linked to the rising diabetes cases in the country, affecting over 101 million people
A study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition highlights that these foods are high in advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which lead to inflammation and contribute to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer
Foods rich in AGEs include red meat, fried foods, bakery products, and sugary items, while low-AGE foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts can protect against diabetes
The process of glycation, where sugar binds to proteins or fats, forms harmful compounds that cause inflammation, a key factor in various diseases
Fried foods are particularly harmful due to high saturated fat content and reheated oils that are rich in trans fats, increasing the risk of heart disease and cancer
Grilled and baked foods, although perceived as healthier, can produce toxic compounds at high temperatures, and baked goods are often high in carbohydrates
The study also points out that excessive carbohydrate intake, particularly from white rice and refined wheat, contributes significantly to the diabetes epidemic in India
Additional factors like stress, lack of sleep, and air pollution also play a role in the increasing diabetes rates
Experts urge the Indian government to promote healthier eating habits and encourage the cultivation of low-AGE foods, especially those with a low glycemic index
There is a call for policy changes to support the availability and consumption of healthier food options to combat the diabetes crisis
{{ primary_category.name }}