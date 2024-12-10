Aquarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed and at ease. Use your innovative ideas to explore opportunities for earning extra income. It’s a wonderful day for exchanging gifts with your loved ones, which will deepen your bonds. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so make special plans to enjoy quality time with your partner. Some may receive exciting news or business opportunities from overseas. Use your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends—it could turn into a memorable experience. The day will conclude with cherished moments spent with your spouse, making it truly special. Remedy: Mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bathing water to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.