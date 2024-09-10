Aquarius: You may find yourself absorbed in childhood memories today, which could lead to unnecessary mental stress. One of your main sources of anxiety might come from feeling like you've lost the ability to embrace your inner child. There's a chance for financial gain today, but your aggressive approach might limit your earnings. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring excitement to the whole family. In your love life, you'll find renewed hope. However, fresh challenges may arise at work, especially if you don’t handle situations with tact. Your communication skills will shine, and the day will be filled with romance. With good food, pleasant fragrances, and happiness, you’ll enjoy a wonderful time with your partner. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Lord Hanuman for blessings.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.