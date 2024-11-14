Aquarius: If you've been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is added stress and indecision. Avoid lending money impulsively, as it could lead to significant issues later. Be prepared for someone close to you to overreact about finances, potentially creating tension at home. You'll radiate warmth and positivity today, bringing a cheerful "love pollution" around you. A new partnership opportunity may show promise. You’ll also have ample time for yourself—perfect for fulfilling personal goals, reading, or enjoying your favorite music. If you've been missing affection from your spouse, today could be especially rewarding. Remedy: For sustained health, consider tying black and white threads around each of your big toes.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.