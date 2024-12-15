Aquarius: Today, you’ll feel energetic and alert, with your health fully supporting your active lifestyle. Unexpected financial gains may come your way, helping to resolve many of your financial concerns. Share your goals and ambitions with elderly individuals—they will offer valuable guidance and support. Assist someone in visualizing success in love, helping them to gain confidence. You’ve put in the effort, and now it’s time to reap the rewards that are headed your way. In your free time today, you may feel inspired to try something new. However, you may become so absorbed in this task that other matters are temporarily set aside. Your spouse will be especially affectionate and romantic today, adding warmth to your relationship. Remedy: To enhance your love life, offer boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric powder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.