Aquarius: Despite feeling upbeat today, you may find yourself missing someone special who couldn’t be with you. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for promising long-term returns. Your children may disappoint you with their lack of focus on studies, so some guidance and encouragement may be needed. Your partner will be thinking about you a lot today — why not plan a thoughtful surprise to make it a memorable day for both of you? If you’ve been tied up with work lately, today offers a chance to finally unwind and enjoy some well-deserved personal time. You'll also realize just how sweet and caring your life partner truly is. However, be prepared for some constructive criticism from your father or elder brother. Listen carefully to their advice — it could help you improve. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to invite joy and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.