Aquarius: You will feel full of energy today, but work-related stress might leave you feeling irritable. Be cautious, as some of your valuable belongings could be at risk of theft—take necessary precautions to keep them safe. This is a good day to reconnect and strengthen relationships with loved ones. However, miscommunication or receiving the wrong message could dampen your mood, so stay mindful in your interactions. Surprisingly, someone at work with whom you never got along will have a meaningful conversation with you today, offering a chance to improve your rapport. Make sure to use your free time wisely—idle moments, if wasted, could set you back in life. Be careful about external interference in your relationship, as it could create tension between you and your spouse. Maintain open communication to avoid misunderstandings. Remedy: For better financial stability, plant a banana tree, care for it, and offer regular prayers.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.