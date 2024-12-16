Aquarius: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and leave you feeling depleted. It’s best to let go of these negative thoughts, as they will only make matters worse. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders, as this will bring you good fortune. Family responsibilities demand your immediate attention—ignoring them could lead to serious consequences. For some, wedding bells may ring, while others will enjoy a romantic boost that lifts their spirits. A work rival might turn into an ally today, thanks to one kind gesture. Keep your emotions to yourself for now and avoid oversharing. Your efforts to improve your married life will yield results that exceed your expectations. Remedy: Show respect to elderly individuals, as well as to gurus, teachers, scholars, and mentors, for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.