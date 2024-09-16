Aquarius: Avoid long journeys today, as you may not be strong enough for the strain of travel. Be cautious and steer clear of suspicious financial deals. By resolving differences with family members, you'll find it easier to achieve your goals. A picnic with your beloved could help you relive some cherished moments. A new partnership may also hold great promise. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end, you could feel the time was not well spent. On a positive note, your partner might unintentionally do something remarkable that will leave a lasting impression on you. Remedy: Greet the rising sun while chanting "ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः" (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha) to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.