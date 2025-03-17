Aquarius: It's time to confront your fears — they not only drain your energy but can also take a toll on your well-being. Today, you may need to spend money on your partner's health. Fortunately, your savings will come in handy, so there's no need to stress. Steer clear of any questionable business dealings; protecting your mental peace is crucial, and staying away from unethical activities will help. Your love life may take an exciting turn today, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage. Take your time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. New partnerships may show great promise, offering positive prospects. Despite a busy schedule, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself — a perfect opportunity to engage in something creative. Your married life appears calm and content today, bringing a sense of joy and harmony. Remedy: For financial stability, consider sleeping on a floor mat.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.