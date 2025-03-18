Aquarius: Exercise caution while driving, especially when navigating turns, as someone else's carelessness could cause trouble. Financial gains are likely tonight, possibly from money you had previously lent being returned promptly. Be mindful that some people close to you may try to take advantage of your generosity. On the bright side, your romantic feelings will be warmly returned today. If you're traveling for job opportunities, expect positive outcomes. Stay calm and express yourself confidently during interviews. While you'll realize the importance of spending time with family, you may still struggle to do so effectively. However, your spouse's love will bring comfort and help you forget life's recent hardships. Remedy: Feeding birds with seven types of whole grains may contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Pale Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.