Aquarius: Celebrating a victory will bring you immense joy, and sharing the moment with friends will make it even more special. A sibling may ask to borrow money today, and while you’ll help them, it could put a strain on your finances. Your sharp wit will make you the centre of attention at social gatherings. However, failing to keep a promise might upset your partner. A long-term project you've been working on may face unexpected delays. You may feel the urge to escape from family obligations and spend time in a peaceful place. An outsider might attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your spouse, but together, you will handle the situation well. Remedy: Always wear clean and well-washed clothes to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.