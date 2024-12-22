Aquarius: Social gatherings and pleasure trips will bring relaxation and joy to your day. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for steady, long-term financial growth. Prioritize the needs of your family by actively sharing in their happiness and supporting them during challenges—this will show how much you truly care. Make your life more fulfilling by spreading joy and letting go of past grievances. Approach situations with honesty and clarity; your determination and skills are likely to be recognized. Use your free time wisely today to complete tasks that have been left unfinished. In your married life, a delightful dinner followed by a restful night promises to bring comfort and harmony. Remedy: Show kindness to lepers and offer them help to enhance positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.