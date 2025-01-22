Aquarius: Today, take time to relax and find joy in the company of close friends and family. The planetary alignment may not favour your finances today, so it's wise to keep your money safe and secure. Spend some peaceful moments with your loved ones. You may experience an unexpected romantic attraction, adding a spark to your day. At work, one of your previous projects could receive recognition, and this could pave the way for a promotion. Business owners can benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals on how to grow their businesses. While you may wish to spend your free time caring for your mother's needs, an urgent matter may prevent this, causing some frustration. Today, despite the differences between men and women, there will be a harmonious blend between Venus and Mars, creating an atmosphere of understanding and connection. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to honour Lord Vishnu and reduce the negative effects of Mercury. This will support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.