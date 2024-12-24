Aquarius: Your hopes will flourish like a vibrant, fragrant flower. Be mindful of unnecessary spending today, as it could lead to a financial crunch. The festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—make an effort to join in rather than observing passively. Keep your love life private and avoid public displays. Positive changes in your work environment are likely to occur. After a long period of busyness, you'll finally find some time for yourself, though household tasks may take up much of it. In your married life, you might feel a lack of comfort and connection today—open communication can make all the difference. Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to support a healthy financial life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.