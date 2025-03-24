Aquarius: Today is a great day to nurture your religious and spiritual interests. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for long-term financial growth. Enjoy a delightful evening as friends and relatives drop by. Add excitement to your love life by planning a picnic or an outing. Clear and direct communication is key—avoid frustrating your associates with vague responses. Stay vigilant with your belongings to prevent loss or theft. Your spouse will radiate love and energy, making the day even more special. Remedy: Donate red lentils to those in need to attract success in your business endeavors.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.