Aquarius: Tensions at home might make you feel irritated or angry. Bottling up these emotions could affect your physical health, so it’s better to release them through physical activity or by stepping away from the stressful situation. Your financial situation is likely to improve through speculation or unexpected gains. Spending quality time with children will bring joy and strengthen bonds. Your charm will make you popular and attract attention from the opposite sex. Convincing your partners to align with your plans might prove challenging today. Although you may wish to spend time with loved ones, circumstances could prevent it. However, you’ll feel the warmth and affection of your life partner, which will brighten your day. Remedy: For better health, consider donating barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.