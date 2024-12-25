Aquarius: A lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress today. However, with the support of a close relative, you could achieve success in your business, bringing financial gains. Spending quality time with family will help you forget your worries and lift your spirits. Romance is in the air, making it a good day for love and connection. If you're planning to take a day off, don't stress—everything will function smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you'll be able to resolve it quickly upon your return. Your partner may feel upset as they long to spend time with you, and their frustration might be evident today. However, you’ll also experience the deep warmth of their love, which will strengthen your bond. Remedy: Wear a bangle made of bronze or brass to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.