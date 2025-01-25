Aquarius: Today is a great day for your health. Your cheerful mindset will serve as a natural boost, keeping you confident and energized. However, past expenditures may catch up with you, leading to financial strain. As a result, you may find yourself in need of money, but unable to secure it right away. Be generous in your approach to resolving personal matters, but be cautious with your words to avoid hurting those who care for you. Take the time to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. You value personal space, and today, you’ll have plenty of free time. Use it wisely by playing a game or going to the gym. You and your spouse might receive wonderful news today. However, a family member may say something hurtful, which could deeply affect you. Remedy: Offer black and white sesame seeds and seven types of grains at a religious place to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.