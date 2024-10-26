Aquarius: Your deepest dreams are set to come true, but keep your excitement in check—too much happiness could lead to complications. Take the time to thoroughly investigate any appealing investment schemes; consult with experts before committing. Don't let family tensions distract you from your goals. Challenging times often bring valuable lessons. For some, a new romance will boost your spirits and keep you in a positive mood. Avoid getting caught up in gossip and rumors. Your marriage will reach new heights today, bringing joy to your life. While chatting with friends is enjoyable, excessive phone conversations might lead to headaches. Remedy: Serve and assist patients in a hospital to promote sound financial health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.