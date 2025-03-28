Aquarius: Your health requires attention today, so make self-care a priority. If you're married, be extra cautious about your children's well-being, as they may face health issues that could lead to unexpected expenses. Despite this, their efforts to bring you joy will not go unnoticed. Don't delay expressing your feelings to your partner—it may be too late tomorrow. You might find yourself caught in an unnecessary argument today, which could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. Avoid conflicts and focus on positive interactions. After a period of tension, you and your spouse will rekindle your love and appreciation for each other. However, interruptions from certain friends or relatives may disrupt your rest. Instead of feeling frustrated, see this as an opportunity to strengthen your relationships—it may prove beneficial in the long run. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.