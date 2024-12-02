Aquarius: Daydreaming won’t bring results; take practical steps to meet your family’s expectations. A pleasant surprise awaits as money owed to you might be repaid unexpectedly, brightening your day. However, concerns about your spouse’s health could cause stress and worry. On the brighter side, you’ll discover a delightful and charming aspect of your partner. Success is within your reach if you approach significant changes thoughtfully, one step at a time. Your partner desires quality time with you, and failing to meet this need might leave them feeling frustrated—this will likely be evident today. Balance the day by planning something exciting and memorable with your spouse. Remedy: Indulge in a milk bath to enhance your well-being and enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.