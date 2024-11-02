Aquarius: You may struggle to focus on work today due to some health issues. It's wise to avoid making any investments without consulting someone first. The cheerful demeanor of your family members will brighten the atmosphere at home. A long-standing feeling of loneliness may come to an end as you seem to find your soulmate. You could enjoy a pleasant day engrossed in an interesting magazine or novel. Today, you'll recognize that all the vows taken during your marriage hold true—your spouse truly is your soulmate. The stars indicate a short trip nearby, likely a fun-filled getaway with those you feel close to. Remedy: For improved health and fitness, consider using silver plates and spoons.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.