Aquarius: Health issues might cause some discomfort today. However, you will find yourself in a stable financial position, which will bring a sense of peace and security. Personal issues with those close to you may arise, but a special friend will offer comfort and support. Although you may have grand plans to focus on rejuvenating your body and getting fit, like many times before, you may struggle to put those plans into action. On a brighter note, today you'll experience the true bliss of being married. If you’re traveling, you may meet an intriguing stranger, leading to enriching experiences. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If this is not possible, donate an amount equivalent to the cost of a cow to a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green/Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6.20 pm to 7.30 pm.