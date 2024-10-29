Aquarius: People around you may be quite demanding today—avoid making promises you can’t keep, and don’t push yourself to exhaustion just to satisfy others. Unexpected expenses could put pressure on your finances. Be mindful that spending too much time at work could strain your domestic relationships. Watch your words, as harsh language could disrupt the peace and create tension with your partner. It’s a favorable day for implementing plans and finalizing new ventures. However, to improve your well-being, make sure to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule. Your spouse may not offer the support you expect during challenging moments today. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to maintain good health and ward off illness.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.