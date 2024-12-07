Aquarius: Take care of your health today. Any advice from your father could prove valuable at work and help you navigate challenges effectively. Excessive focus on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies may lead to disapproval from your parents. Balancing your career aspirations with your hobbies is essential to keep both your parents and yourself satisfied. Love is best experienced and shared with your partner. However, you might receive some upsetting news from your in-laws today, which could leave you feeling down. This may lead you to spend time reflecting on the situation. On a brighter note, you’ll share a wonderful day with your spouse, creating lasting memories. Family plays a significant role in your life, and today could be an ideal time to spend quality time with them. Remedy: Your health will improve by donating black and white blankets at sacred places.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.