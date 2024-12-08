Aquarius: Today will be a day of relaxation. Consider massaging your body with oil to ease your muscles and relieve any tension. It’s important to manage your finances wisely—be mindful of where and when you spend your money, or you may regret it later. Parental guidance in your decisions will be highly beneficial. A third-party interference may cause tension between you and your partner, so try to maintain your peace. New challenges may arise at work, especially if you're not careful in handling them diplomatically. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer valuable insights and new connections. You might find yourself in a serious argument with your spouse today. Remedy: Chant ॐ बृं बृहस्पतये नमः (Om Bhram Bruhaspatayai Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.