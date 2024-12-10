Aries: Health issues might cause some discomfort, so take care of yourself. Conservative investments could bring you good financial returns. Pleasing your parents might feel challenging, but try to see things from their perspective and give them the attention, love, and time they deserve. If you’re missing your beloved, the day might feel longer than usual. However, opportunities to showcase your skills will come your way. You may also find yourself advising your children on effective time management. Marital life might feel strained today due to a lack of comfort, but open and honest communication can help ease the tension. Remedy: Donating black-and-white blankets at sacred places could improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.