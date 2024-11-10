Aries: Feeling insecure or disoriented may lead to dizziness. For some, travel might be hectic and stressful but could bring financial rewards. Old contacts and friends could provide support. Avoid making overly sentimental comments to your partner today. Those who have been blocking your progress at work may experience a significant setback in front of you. You might spend time with a friend today, but avoid drinking alcohol, as it could lead to wasted time. A relative might surprise you today, which could disrupt your plans. Remedy: Wearing a bangle made of bronze or brass could help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6: 00 p.m.