Aries: Health may be a bit low during this period, so be mindful of what you eat and drink. Any longstanding financial dues are likely to be resolved now. Focus on the needs of your family members, and take time to share in their joys and challenges to show them you care. A fun trip may be on the horizon, which will refresh your energy and excitement. Your partner will be supportive and enthusiastic about any new plans or ventures you have in mind. However, be prepared for some minor distractions that could take up your free time. Overall, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: For better health, try using copper or, if possible, gold spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.