Aries: Your quick action will resolve a long-standing issue. Today is a great opportunity to seek financial advice from your elders and apply their wisdom in your daily routines. While you may not agree with all their suggestions, try to learn from their experience. Matters of the heart could attract some disapproval, but don’t let it discourage you. Spending the day alone with a good book might feel like the perfect escape. Your partner will uplift your spirits with unexpected surprises, brightening your mood. You could also tap into boundless creativity today, finding joy in writing. Remedy: Wearing black clothing regularly can help maintain stability and strength in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.