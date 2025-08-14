Aries: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today. If it’s accompanied by general weakness, don’t ignore it—adequate rest will be crucial. Financially, the day could bring mixed results. You might earn some monetary gains, but only through sincere hard work. It’s a good day for attention and recognition, though you may feel overwhelmed with multiple activities and struggle to choose what to prioritise. In your love life, let go of minor grudges. Positive changes may occur in your workplace environment. Engaging in volunteer work today will not only benefit those you help but also boost your self-esteem. Married individuals could receive a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Wear silver in any form to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.