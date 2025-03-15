Aries: Today, you'll feel energized and accomplish tasks faster than usual. Use this boost wisely by staying mindful of your finances to maintain stability and a smooth life. If you're planning changes at home, ensure everyone involved is on board to avoid misunderstandings. Be cautious of secretive behavior, as it could harm your reputation. For students of this zodiac sign, a relaxing movie on your laptop or TV may be an ideal way to unwind. You might initially feel uneasy about something your spouse does, but later you'll realize it was for the best. Someone close may disappoint you today, so be prepared to manage your emotions. Remedy: Gifting a pair of white duck figurines to your partner can bring positive energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 2.45 pm.