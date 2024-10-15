Aries: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that positive actions and thoughts today can bring you much-needed relief. Your financial situation will stay stable, but it's important to avoid overspending or buying unnecessary items. Friends and loved ones will be there to support you. You might playfully tease your romantic partner by keeping a conversation going longer than expected. At work, you may feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find some time for yourself today to enjoy your favourite activities. However, you might feel stressed due to concerns about your spouse's declining health. Remedy: For better health, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet. Additionally, offering a yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places can be beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.