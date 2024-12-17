Aries: Today's entertainment options should focus on sports activities and outdoor events. Spend time with your spouse discussing finances and planning for a secure future. It's a good day to reconnect with people you rarely meet. However, romantic gestures might not yield the desired response. Consider taking steps toward the career changes you've been contemplating for a while. Be prepared for the day to feel slightly off-track, with plans not going as expected. A lighthearted discussion with your partner might take a serious turn if an old issue resurfaces, potentially leading to an argument. Remedy: To ensure harmony in your love life, consider donating leather shoes to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.