Aries: Engage your mind by reading something interesting today. Focus on learning how to accumulate and save money wisely and put it to good use. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring you joy. A friendship may deepen into romance. Positive changes at work will be beneficial for you. In your free time, you might watch a movie, but you may feel it was a waste of time as it won't meet your expectations. Your spouse’s health may be a cause for concern. Remedy: Feed yellow grams to cows to strengthen your love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.