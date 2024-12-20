Aries: Control your emotions and overcome your fears as soon as possible, as they could negatively impact your health and hinder your path to well-being. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources. Avoid being overly strict with your family, as it could disrupt the harmony at home. Today, you and your partner may prioritize each other above everything else—time, work, money, friends, and relatives. To make the most of the day, find some time for self-care amidst your busy routine. Married life may feel more spiritually fulfilling today, and you might engage in activities that deepen your bond. Visiting a riverbank or a religious site could help bring peace of mind. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to bring positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.