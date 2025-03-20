Aries: You will find joy in celebrating the success of others by appreciating them. Remember, during difficult times, your savings will be your greatest support. Start saving today and avoid unnecessary expenses. Your friends will bring happiness as they plan something exciting for the evening. Love is in the air, and your romantic feelings will be reciprocated. Stay alert at work, as someone may try to disrupt your plans. Your communication skills and work efficiency will stand out. It’s a wonderful day for your married life—express your love to your partner. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.