Aries: Outings, parties, and leisure trips will lift your spirits today. If you are married, pay extra attention to your children’s health, as they may face some issues that could lead to significant medical expenses. Someone close to you at home might feel annoyed by your recent actions. Meanwhile, your soulmate will have you in their thoughts throughout the day. At work, your efforts will pay off and bring positive results. You might feel like retreating to a peaceful place away from relatives to relax. Your marital life appears to be in great harmony today. Remedy: Improve your financial stability by using green or eco-friendly vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.